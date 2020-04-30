A Northern Ireland coffee company has beaten off competition from four rivals to put a €111,000 pep in the step of TDs, senators and staff at Leinster House.

Johnson Brothers (Belfast) Limited scooped the €111,469 contract to supply coffee and coffee equipment to the Houses of the Oireachtas service.

The company began importing coffee in the 1890s, when the family grocery business was conducted from carts on the streets of Belfast.

The contract awarded to the now Lisburn-based firm is well short of the €210,000 estimate put on the work last year by the Oireachtas service.

Johnson Brothers recorded pre-tax profits of £1.22m (€1.4m) as revenues increased marginally to £25.2m in 2018.

Irish Independent