Hotel revenues to take €200m hit as weddings cancelled

Sixty hotels in danger due to reopening delay, warns industry expert

Fearghal O'Connor

Irish hotels face a €200m revenue hit between now and the end of September due to the cancellation or postponement of thousands of weddings at the peak of the season, according to a leading industry expert.

Up to 60 hotels, employing 7,000 staff, rely on weddings for at least half their turnover and are now in danger, according to Aiden Murphy, corporate recovery partner at Crowe Ireland.

The Government decision to delay the easing of Covid restrictions until August 10 had doubled the likely hit from cancelled weddings for some of the biggest and most high-profile venues, he told the Sunday Independent.