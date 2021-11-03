Hotel group Dalata extends debt facilities, appoints COO

Ireland’s largest hotel group, Dalata, has agreed the extension of its debt facilities with its banks.

Dalata has availed of its option to extend the maturity of its debt facilities by 12 months.

The group’s debt facilities now consist of a €200m term loan facility, with a maturity date in October 2025 and a €364.4m revolving credit facility, the majority of which has a maturity date also of October 2025.

The banks have also agreed to defer testing of the net debt to earnings and interest cover covenants until June 2023.

Dalata currently has a portfolio of 45 hotels, including 29 that are owned, 13 that are leased and three where it has management contracts.

It has a pipeline of 11 new hotels, totalling 2,640 rooms. Of its properties, 12 are in the UK.

The company has appointed Mr Conal O’Neill as chief operations officer (COO).

Mr O’Neill joined the group in 2014 as operations manager before taking on the role of group general manager for Maldron Hotels in 2016.

Prior to joining Dalata, Mr O’Neill headed up the hotels team at Ion Equity and before that spent 15 years with Jurys Doyle Hotel Group in both Ireland and the UK.

He will start the new role in January.

Turning to the group’s current performance, and trading has been “stronger than expected” in September and October with the group’s hotels achieving occupancies for the two-month period of 60pc in Dublin and 67pc in regional Ireland.

Occupancy was 72pc in London and 75pc in regional UK and Northern Ireland.

The decrease in staycations following the summer period is being replaced by an uplift in demand from domestic corporates and project work, the company said.

In addition, domestic leisure demand at weekends continues to be “strong” across all regions.

The group is also benefitting from an uplift from the resumption of international visitors coming to Ireland.

“I am delighted that we have reached agreement with our banking club to extend our facilities out to October 2025. This reflects the strength of our financial position and the quality of our relationships with our banking partners,” Dermot Crowley, Dalata CEO, said.

“Although trading has been better than expected over the last five months, we need to maintain financial flexibility given the uncertain trajectory of Covid-19 since March 2020.”