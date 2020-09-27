| 2.2°C Dublin

Hotel developers face a financial cliff edge

New hotel development in the Dublin market is facing a financial cliff edge in the months ahead, according to industry experts. (stock photo)

Fearghal O'Connor

New hotel development in the Dublin market is facing a financial cliff edge in the months ahead, according to industry experts.

Up to 5,000 hotel rooms were under construction in the capital before the pandemic, with almost half due for completion this year.

"The return for those funders is going to be much different now than when they commenced supporting those projects," said corporate recovery partner at Crowe Ireland, Aiden Murphy, a hotel industry expert.