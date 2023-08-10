Hostelworld revenue hits record in first half of year

Revenues at online travel agent Hostelworld surged in the first half of the year as bookings increased sharply.

The Dublin-based group generated revenue of €51.5m for the first six months of 2023, up 57pc from the corresponding period in 2022. This was the highest first half revenue on record.

Net gross merchandise value, which is gross transaction value of the bookings less cancellations. was €339.5m.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was €5.1m, reflecting the return of demand for global travel after the pandemic. This compared with a loss of €5.2m in the first half of 2022.

Loss in the period was €7.5m, down from €14.3m a year earlier.

Hostelworld reported that marketing spend was around 51pc of revenue.

The company completed refinancing of a €30m legacy debt facility, which was signed in February 2021 with HPS.

“That was a five-year facility with quite onerous terms reflective of where we were at the time and reflective of the health of travel of large,” chief financial officer Caroline Sherry said.

“One of the first orders of business once we came out of the pandemic – the borders were reopening, the pent up demand was finally able to be met – was to refinance the debt.”

The company paid an initial voluntary repayment of €10m in April and this Covid-era facility has now been replaced with a new €20m facility from AIB, with the interest rate reduced from 3.75pc to 3.25pc last month.

Net bookings jumped 64pc to 3.4 million in the first half, while the net average booking value was around €15.15. This was down 4pc compared with the first half of 2022 driven by an increase in bookings for Asian destinations, partially offset by continued bed price inflation.

Hostelworld reported that booking numbers were on the rise across all regions, with Central America, South Asia and southern European countries ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Long-haul bookings have grown 70pc in the period compared with the same time in 2022, while ‘follow on’ bookings after an initial flight have risen 95pc year on year.

“Around 65-70pc of bookings are made within seven days of stay date,” chief executive Gary Morrison said. Two-thirds of bookings made on Hostelworld are now made by solo travellers, up slightly from 60pc pre-pandemic, he says.

The group also continues to invest in its social platform, which allow those who booked on the site to connect with others staying in hostels.

This platform now features more detailed profiles, messaging capabilities and information about hostel-hosted events.

“If you look in January and you look at the volume of messages sent in July, that’s now 2.4 times the size,” Mr Morrison said. “More people are sending more messages.”

With more hostels uploading events onto the site, now 75pc of customers using the group’s social platform can see at least one thing to do during their booked stays.

Hostelworld reiterated earnings guidance of adjusted Ebitda of around €16.5m to €17m for the year.