Hostelworld returns to ‘profitable growth’ following strong travel demand

Online booking platform Hostelworld said it had returned to profitable growth in 2022 as pandemic travel restrictions were lifted.

In a trading update, the Dublin-listed company reported that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are now around €1m as appetite for overseas travel grew.

In the first half of the year, Hostelworld reported a loss of €5.2m.

Overall, Hostelworld recorded net bookings of 4.8 million in 2022, largely driven by recovery in the European markets. The company also noted strong demand in Asia and Oceania in the second half of last year.

This reflected an increase from the 1.5 million bookings recorded by the company in 2021.

Net revenue stood €70m for the year, with average booking values rising throughout the year.

Hostelworld also reduced its marketing spend throughout the year as it introduced a new social marketing strategy which was focused on its app.

Marketing as a percentage of revenue is now 59pc, the group said.

The group also had €19m in cash at the end of December.

"2022 was the year in which Hostelworld demonstrated the resilience of its business model and the capacity to capitalise on market demand as it returned,” chief executive Gary Morrison said.

“Most significantly, through a combination of operational progress, disciplined cost control and the launch of our innovative 'Social' strategy, we returned the business to profitable growth.”

The company will publish its full year results on March 22.