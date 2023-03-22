Hostelworld returns to profit amid soaring demand for travel

Dublin-based online travel agent Hostelworld returned to profit last year as the easing of pandemic restrictions across the world fuelled demand for travel.

The company reported earnings earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €1.3m in 2022.

This marked a sharp rise from the €17.3m loss reported the year before when Covid restrictions wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

Net bookings rose to 4.8 million across the year, a rise of 228pc year-on-year, which the company attributed to recovery in Europe, as well as Asia and Oceania in the second half of 2022.

Bookings last year stood at 70pc of pre-pandemic levels at the end of last year, Hostelworld reported.

As a result of increased demand, revenues rose to €69.7m, up from €16.9m reported in 2021.

The net average booking value stood at €14.90 for the year, reflecting a 23pc increase linked to bed price inflation.

Operating costs for 2022, excluding marketing, fell below 2019 levels due to platform modernisation over the pandemic.

Total cash at the end of December was €19m, while a refinancing process is now underway for a €30m term loan facility, which is expected to be completed this year.

Chief executive Gary Morrison said that many of the top markets in Southern Europe exceeded 2019 levels over last summer, while Asia and Oceania rose to 79pc of pre-pandemic levels.

Bookings for Central America performed strongly throughout the year to rise to 150pc of 2019 levels.

"We also saw the resumption of long haul travel throughout the year, which is especially significant given that it is a lead indicator of customers booking multi destination trips,” he said.

"More specifically, long haul bookings recovered from 27pc of 2019 levels to 76pc by year.”

Hostelworld said it had recorded a strong start to 2023. It now expects to deliver profitable growth over the next three years, pointing to a “loyal customer base” that have a desire to travel despite economic uncertainties.