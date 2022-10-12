Hostelworld records rise in revenues as travel recovery continues

The Casa Elemento Hostel in Colombia is a Hostelworld site

Online travel agent Hostelworld says that it is now “well positioned for profitable growth” as the post-pandemic recovery continues.

Net bookings in September reached 83pc of levels recorded pre-pandemic in September 2019, with the recovery in Asia and Oceania continuing.

These regions are now at 70pc of 2019 levels, up from 43pc in June.

Net revenue is 104pc of 2019 levels, driven by the sustained growth in the value of the average booking and a normalisation of cancellation rates throughout the year to date.

The group attributed the strong performance to a new social network strategy that sees customers signing up to its app.

As of the end of September, almost half of all customers had signed up to the platform following its launch in April, with more people now booking directly through the app.

In a trading update, the company said: “This, along with strong net booking and average booking value (ABV) growth, has translated into increased revenues, lower marketing costs and improved margins.”

Hostelworld now expects to finish the year “modestly EBITDA positive”.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation showed a loss of €17.3m last year, which was flat on 2020.

Last year, Hostelworld also reported that net bookings totalled 1.5 million, which was 21pc of 2019 levels.

“While recognising that wider macro-economic conditions are challenging and highly volatile, I remain very encouraged by the growth outlook for our business, underpinned by our highly differentiated Social strategy, data driven marketing allocation and disciplined cost control,” chief executive officer Gary Morrison said.