Hostelworld raises €15m through share placing

Room with a view: Casa Elemento in Colombia is among the venues on the Hostelworld website

Global accommodation booking platform Hostelworld has raised £13.8m (€15.2m) though a share placing and subscription.

It comes after the group yesterday said the coronavirus has driven a sharp reduction in trading volumes in the first half of this year.

The Dublin-headquartered company expects to swing into an earnings before interest, taxation, and depreciation (EBITDA) loss of between €8m-€9m for the first half of this year, this compares to a positive EBITDA of €8.9m for the same period last year.

Hostelworld said it is unable to provide guidance on its results for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

The company, which has implemented a number of major cost cutting measures, had €15.2m of immediately available cash at May 31.

It has also agreed terms for a three-year revolving credit facility to provide up to €7m of additional liquidity.

In raising the €15m, a total of 17,664,155 new ordinary shares of €0.01 each have been placed by Numis Securities and Davy, the Joint Bookrunners, at a price of 72.0 pence per placing share.

In addition 1,450,000 new ordinary shares have been conditionally subscribed for outside the placing by an existing shareholder at the placing price.

The placing price represents a discount of 7.1pc to the closing share price of 77.5 pence on June 24.

Online Editors