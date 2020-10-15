Hostelworld expects 2020 revenue to decline by up to 84pc

Backpackers: Travellers at Hostelworld’s One Miru hostel in Prague, Czech Republic, before Covid restrictions cut travel figures

Online booking platform Hostelworld has said it expects its revenue for this year to be down by up to 84pc compared to 2019.

Last year the company reported revenue of €80.7m.

Hostelworld, which has been badly hit by Covid-19 travel restrictions, now expect full year net bookings to be in the range of 20pc – 22pc of last year.

In a trading update, the company said it saw a very modest recovery in domestic bookings in late June, and short haul bookings into Europe in July and early August as travel restrictions were eased.

“At that time, we stated that we expected the pace of recovery to be driven by changes in travel guidance in individual markets over the coming months, both positive and negative,” it said.

However, since the end of August, travel restrictions have tightened globally and the Dublin-headquartered company has seen demand level off.

In recent weeks it has seen a “marked deterioration” in bookings.

In addition, it has also seen a greater than expected decline in the average value of bookings driven in part by bed price deflation and adverse foreign exchange movements.

On the back of this it expects net revenue to be in the range of 16pc - 18pc of last year.

Looking to the result of this year, the company said it no longer expects an improvement in the macro travel environment and therefore expect any recovery to be “muted.”

Since the group's equity placing in June, it said it has continued to assess its future funding needs and cost base in the light of continued uncertainty.

Hostelworld's net cash position currently stands at €22.6m, down from €29.4m in June.

It has a monthly operating cash burn €2m through quarter three, which it expects to reduce further in the final three months of this year.

Online Editors