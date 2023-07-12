Hostelworld delivers record first half revenues

The Dublin-based company recorded sales of €51.5m in the first six months of the year, up 57pc from the same period last year.

Net gross merchandise value, which is gross transaction vlaue of the booking less cancellations, rose by 57pc to reach €339.5m in the same period.

The trading update also revealed that net bookings for the first half of the year stood at 3.4 million, a 64pc jump. This was driven by demand from those travelling in Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The net average booking value on the travel platform is now €15.15, down by 4pc from 2022.

This is as a result of a greater proportion of bookings for Asian destinations where bed prices are lower, with this partially offset by continued bed inflation.

Hostelworld reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (Ebitda) of €5.1m, up from a loss of €5.2m in the same period in 2022.

"I am very proud of our performance for the year to date,” chief executive Gary Morrison said.

"In particular, I am delighted that we have delivered record generated revenues and improving Ebitda margins driven by our differentiated Social growth strategy and a continuing focus on operational excellence and cost discipline.”

The company reiterated its earnings guidance of adjusted Ebitda in the range of €16.5m to €17m for the year.