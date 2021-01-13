Hostelworld bookings fell by up to 80pc in 2020 as looks to agree €30m debt facility

Net bookings at Hostelworld fell by between 78pc-80pc last year when compared to 2019, as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

The company is currently in negotiations to agree a new €30m debt facility.

The overall figure for net booking of 20pc – 22pc when compared to 2019 is in line with guidance issued last October, according to a trading update from the group.

The online booking platform said the trading deterioration it had experienced since the end of August continued throughout the rest of 2020, with minimal booking demand and average booking value contraction primarily due to bed price deflation.

At the end of last year the group's net cash position stood at €18.2m, down from €29.4m at June 30, with current liabilities of €20.7m.

Cash liabilities due in the first half of this year are expected to be in the range of €6.5m - €7m. The company said its quarter four 2020 monthly operating cash outflow of €1.7m remains in line with expectations.

The Dublin-list group said that while the positive news around a Covid-19 vaccine is “welcomed”, the timing of the recovery remains “uncertain.” As a result, while Hostelworld continues to “actively assess” its cost base, the board “is actively evaluating both debt and equity options, to secure the group's long-term financial position.”

The company says it is now in negotiations with a short-list of selected lenders in relation to a new €30m debt facility.

The proposed facility is expected to have a contractual maturity of five years, at a cost in the low to mid-teens, with other conditions, including a minimum liquidity covenant, security and warrants provisions, in line with “current market practice for facilities of this nature.”

Hostelworld said there is no guarantee it will agree the terms of the debt facility, however, in advance of borrowing under the potential facility, it will be required to obtain shareholder approval to amend the borrowing limit contained within the company's Articles of Association.

Gary Morrison, CEO of Hostelworld, said: "Covid-19 has had a prolonged and significant impact on our business and the entire global travel industry. We have taken swift action to protect the business and improve the core platform to position the business well for when demand returns.

Given the prolonged nature of the restrictions, we are now actively assessing ways to strengthen our balance sheet.”

Mr Morrison added that both he and the board remain confident that the group's “enhanced service offering, and competitive positioning will provide a strong platform to deliver growth when normal travel patterns resume, delivering long-term future upside for our shareholders."

Hostelworld says it has continued to release significant enhancements to strengthen its core platform to enhance its service offering and competitiveness when normal travel patterns resume.

Online Editors