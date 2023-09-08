Hospitality firm that operates Clarence Hotel returns to profit

The PressUp Group firm that operates the Clarence Hotel in Dublin’s Temple Bar last year returned pre-tax profits of €457,083.

New accounts filed by Brushfield Ltd to the Companies Office show that the company returned to profit as revenues increased from €434,102 to €2.819m in the 12 months to the end of May 2022 as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

The pre-tax profit of €457,083 last year followed a Covid-19 related pre-tax loss of €1.16m in 2021.

In 2019, Bono, The Edge and the other shareholders sold the leasehold on the Clarence hotel to Paddy McKillen Jr's Press Up group for €3.74m.

Bono, The Edge and Paddy McKillen Sr retain ownership of the hotel building following the conclusion of the deal.

The Press Up Group employs over 2,000 employees and some of the group’s hotels include the Dean hotels in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

During the early part of the year under review, the hospitality sector remained subject to Covid-19 restrictions with a note attached to the accounts stating that hotels resumed trading on June 2, 2021, and bars and restaurants reopened on June 7, 2021, for outdoor trading.

The note further confirms that “trading has not been suspended since July 2021 and as a result the company is now trading profitably”.

The accounts show that the firm received €515,597 in State Covid-19 support grants in 2022 and this followed grants of €430,235 in 2021.

The firm’s rent expense increased from €159,500 to €770,025 in 2022 while the firm’s profits take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €346,414.

Numbers employed by the hotel firm last year increased from 17 to 31 as staff costs increased from €206,081 to €903,928.

The profit for last year resulted in the company having accumulated profits of €20,565 at the end of May 2022.

The firm’s cash funds increased from €22,213 to €99,343.

The hotel sector in the Temple Bar area continues to be buoyant with applications before Dublin City Council for a new hotel and a separate expanded hotel.

Tom Cleary’s Chambers Properties Ltd, the owner of one of Ireland’s best-known pubs The Temple Bar, is seeking planning for a six-storey 47-room boutique hotel facing onto Dame Street and Eustace Street.

In a separate application, Ampbay Ltd is seeking to increase the size of the Paramount Hotel on Parliament Street from 66 bedrooms to 108 bedrooms.