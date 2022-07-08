Hospitality and retail sectors suffer as consumers reduce spending

Consumers spent 8pc less in pubs last month, according to latest Bank of Ireland figures. Stock image

Bank of Ireland card data shows consumers are trimming their spending in the face of rising inflation, but young people are still opting to treat themselves this summer.

Total spending in June fell 4pc compared to May, according to the debit and credit card analysis.

Social spending in June was dampened by rising costs, with consumers’ outgoings in pubs dropping by 8pc compared to the month before. Fast food expenditure declined by 4pc, with restaurants down by 3pc over the month.

Spending on clothing and groceries were also both impacted by a reduction, with both categories down by 6pc in June.

Across the country, consumer spending decreased in all of the 26 counties.

Donegal recorded the largest spending decline of all with a fall of 8pc from May, closely followed by Kerry at 7pc.

Read More

Amid all of the gloom, teenagers proved to be the only age group that spent more in June compared to May, with spending up almost a fifth for those aged 13 to 17.

The Bank of Ireland data showed that accountholders aged 18 to 25 years old reduced spending by 12pc while those aged between 26 and 35 recorded a decline of 8pc. Consumers aged 56 to 65 also opted to make fewer purchases in June, with spending down 5pc.

One area that saw a large boost was outside the country as the summer holiday season moved into higher gear. Compared with May, Irish holidaymakers spent 48pc more in June in Italy, and in Spain that figure rose by 38pc.

Bank of Ireland’s Jilly Clarkin said that the rising cost of living could be a factor influencing consumer spending in Ireland.

“Total consumer outlay rose significantly in May, it then fell again in June,” she said.

“It’s probably too early to identify a clear trend, but some people may be getting more prudent with their money as they look ahead to the second half of the year.

“But we’re also entering peak holiday season, so some consumers could just be holding their spending until they get away.”