Horizon Therapeutics pledges €320,000 in Covid-19 support for Irish charities

Alan McNeice from Horizon Therapeutics and Sean Moynihan, CEO of Alone

Dublin headquartered Horizon Therapeutics has announced €320,000 of donations in Covid-19 support for Irish Charities.

Included in this is €250,000 to ALONE to support older people impacted by the pandemic.

The biopharmaceutical company has also given €35,000 each to Family Carers Ireland and Enable Ireland.

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercialising medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases.

“Ireland has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 and it is our responsibility to collaborate with these organisations to provide meaningful support for the most vulnerable populations, as well as those who care for them,” Alan Mac Neice, vice president, manufacturing and supply chain, Dublin site leader, Horizon, said.

