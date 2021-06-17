Horizon investing $65m to buy Waterford drug facility

Horizon Therapeutics, a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in Dublin, is making its first move into manufacturing in Ireland by buying EirGen Pharma’s factory in Waterford.

Under the $65m (€54m) deal 40 Eirgen staff at the 44,000 square foot facility will transfer to Horizon which expects to add another 50 employees over the next 18 months.

The plant, in an IDA Ireland business park, includes a filling line and lyophiliser, or freeze dryer, that can be used for both Horizon’s commercial medicines, including its rare disease biologics TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw), KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon), and its development compounds, the company said.

Horizon has had a global headquarter function in Dublin since 2014.

With the new facility the company said it will work with Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Agency (HPRA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain clearance for sterile fill finish manufacturing.

“Adding to our strong network of contract manufacturing organisations, this facility will also play an important role in our global expansion,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon.

“Horizon is one of the next generation of high-growth biotech companies and this substantial investment is another positive development in Ireland’s growing biopharma industry,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan.

Adjacent IDA land available for further manufacturing and development expansion if the plant expands.