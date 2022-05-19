| 16.2°C Dublin

Homeowners are €300,000 better off than renters, official data shows

The wealthiest 10pc had net household wealth of at least €788,000 while the bottom 10pc had less than €600

The poorest families have a net wealth of just €600. Photograph: Andy Buchanan Expand
Jon Ihle

The net wealth of homeowners far outstrips rented households, with renters barely in positive territory, according to new data collected by the Central Statistics Office in its latest Household Finance and Consumption Survey.

The median net wealth of households that own their own home reached nearly €304,000 in 2020, the most recent year for which figures are available.

