Home builder Glenveagh sees sales and profits jump in 2022

Home builder Glenveagh Properties recorded a rise in both its revenue and profits in 2022 as the company noted a “strong underlying demand” for housing.

Core revenue rose by 36pc to €649m for the year ended December 31 2022. According to the group, this growth was largely driven by the suburban business segment.

Operating profit increased to €70m, up from €50m recorded in 2021.

Glenveagh reported that 1,354 suburban units had closed last year, marking a rise of 50pc from the 902 units completed in 2021.

This figure was also 90pc ahead of the 712 suburban units closed by the group in its 2019 financial year.

The average selling price in 2022 stood at around €330,000, up €22,000 from 2021.

This was attributed to house price inflation and portfolio mix.

Glenveagh now has a forward order book of 408 suburban units contracted or reserved for the coming year.

Although forward sales are now lower than previous years, demand remains supported by both the Housing for All initiatives and changes to Central Bank borrowing rules.

However, the group pointed to a “near term impact” on suburban unit completions due to planning delays.

As a result, the number of new units will remain largely in line with 2022 figures and lower than then planned 1,700 units.

The group currently has planning permission for 80pc of units scheduled for 2023 and are still awaiting decisions on the remaining 20pc, “which are currently more than 10 months overdue.”

Glenveagh also added nine new sites to its landbank in 2022 in an investment worth €34m, with these locations expected to deliver over 1,150 units over the coming years.

The urban business generated over €310m of total revenue last year across four projects.

Input cost inflation remained “elevated” at around 8pc to 9pc across the year, in line with what the company reported in the first half of 2022.

Gross margin was 17pc for the year, down slightly from 17.4pc at the same time last year.

The group will now initiate a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 10pc of issued share capital. Glenveagh returned around €145m to shareholders in 2022.

“The strong underlying demand in the Irish market continues to be driven by a combination of a robust economic environment, a fast-growing population and increasing levels of inward migration,” chief executive Stephen Garvey said.

“This is putting further pressure on what is an already undersupplied housing market,” he added, pointing to “dysfunctional planning policy.”