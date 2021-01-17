Holton's digital focus just the ticket for Covid times

With sport and music and just about any other entertainment in cold storage at the moment, selling tickets is not an easy game.

But Irish firm Future Ticketing is showing how, with innovation, anything is possible.

CEO Liam Holton focused on digital innovation to take on international players.

Before Covid it sold 15 million tickets in a year and in recent months won 19 new clients, including its first US deal - a Maryland racecourse.

Future Ticketing cut its teeth selling tickets for Irish horse festivals such as Punchestown, Galway and Listowel Races, as well as for League of Ireland football clubs. It has branched into entertainment with deals with Tommy Fleming and Pat Shortt.

But the UK has provided much of its recent growth, including deals with Arsenal Women soccer club, 150 point to point meetings, and Rochdale Hornets rugby league club.

"The UK has become a much bigger market for us and we have signed our first contract this week in America and, as in the UK, we have started in horse racing where we have knowledge, experience and expertise," said Holton, adding that while Covid was a challenge to a company reliant on events, it also had a silver lining.

"The pace of digital transformation has increased significantly. Contact tracing, capacity management and social distancing seating plans have become much more relevant. The market is now much more sophisticated in what it is looking for and that plays into our hands."

Kerry bathroom firm to get 70 new staff for growth

Kerry-based bathroom refurbishment business Bathrooms 4U is flush with business at the moment and plans to create 70 new jobs as it targets expansion out of Munster and into Leinster and the UK. This will double its workforce over the next three years.

Headquartered in Tralee, Co. Kerry, Bathrooms 4U fits both commercial and residential bathrooms. Positions to be filled include trade roles as well as business development, sales and e-commerce personnel. CEO Alan O’Sullivan said the expansion followed an “amazing year” for the firm. “While our commercial work was naturally impacted by the pandemic, we saw a major boom in residential fittings as people spent more time at home, with many having more savings due to a lack of opportunities to spend on things like holidays.”

Rooftops have become the most appealing part of many Dublin buildings and Ergo sees that music entrepreneur Paddy Dunning has plans for a property on Temple Bar.

A planning application has just gone in for an extra floor on a protected building in Crow Street. The development will consist of an additional floor to the existing roof level to accommodate a new 147.8 sq m three-bedroom apartment, stair and walkway for roof access.

It may be at roof level, but it sounds like a great location for a pied-a-terre.

