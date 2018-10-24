Business Irish

Holmes O'Malley Sexton to create 10 new roles as law firm expands with Cork office

Partners John Ringrose, Robert Bourke, Sandra Egan with Managing Partner Harry Fehily M at the opening of Holmes O'Malley Sexton Solicitors Cork office on South Mall.
Louise Kelly

Holmes O’Malley Sexton law firm is set to create 10 new jobs with the opening of an office in Cork.

The expansion of offices is expected to further strengthen the firm's position across the various legal sectors in Ireland.

Managing Partner Harry Fehily said Holmes O’Malley Sexton has "a strong footprint of indigenous and multinational clients".

"As Ireland’s fastest growing city and region, Cork is an important base for our firm and where we already has a significant client base," he said.

The new office at the city's South Mall will be headed up by Partner John Ringrose.

Roles in the areas of administration and legal will be created over the next 18 months.

Holmes O’Malley Sexton has offices in Dublin, Limerick and London and currently employs more than 150 people in Ireland.

