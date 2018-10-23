Holiday-village group pumps €10m into gigantic health facility at new Longford forest resort

The largest spa in Ireland is coming to Longford following a €10m investment by the Center Parcs group.

The company will open its new holiday village near Ballymahon next summer.

Today it is announcing the new spa facility called Aqua Sana, which when completed will be the biggest in Ireland, measuring more than 2,500 square metres.

Guests will be able to enjoy 14 treatment rooms, as well as a large number of other spa experiences.

There are already Aqua Sana spas in Center Parc's British resorts, which offer massages, facials, body pampering and a selection of treatments just for men.

The group has also confirmed that Irish beauty brand Voya has been selected as a supplier for the spa, as well was UK brand Elemis.

Lap of luxury: The Aqua Sana spa in Center Parcs in Longford will offer 14 treatment rooms, as well as a large number of other spa experiences

Announcing the investment and welcoming Voya on board, Kay Pennington, Aqua Sana group spa manager, said that the company was "excited" to be introducing Aqua Sana to Ireland in 2019.

"We are thrilled to announce Voya and Elemis as the Aqua Sana spa suppliers for Center Parcs Longford Forest.

"Aqua Sana will offer a variety of treatments and we know that Voya and Elemis are the ideal beauty brands to provide our guests with the best possible spa experience," Ms Pennington said.

When it opens next year, the Longford Forest resort will include 466 lodges and 30 apartments that will accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

Kira Walton, Voya founder, said the group was "delighted" that it had been chosen as a partner to Aqua Sana Ireland. "We have worked with Aqua Sana since 2017 and we know how committed they are to providing guests with a best-in-class experience," Ms Walton said.

Founded in the Netherlands over 50 years ago, Center Parcs Group offers holiday breaks in a number of locations around Europe, including Germany, Britain, Belgium, France, and its native Netherlands.

The Center Parcs Longford Forest resort is the group's first foray into the Irish market.

In 2015 Center Parcs UK, under whose management the Irish resort falls, was acquired by commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners.

Last week the group started its recruitment drive for the 1,000 roles at the resort, and had a turn-out of over 4,000 people.

The aim is to fill a diverse variety of jobs at the sprawling €233m complex which includes lodges, apartments, a subtropical swimming pool and a range of shops and restaurants to cater for the 2,500 guests.

The Longford Forest resort in Ballymahon has been likened to "a new city for the midlands" by local TD and Minister for the OPW, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran.

