Hold on to your hard hats if construction slows down next year

Richard Curran

Continuing home-working after coronavirus could have a big impact on office construction Expand

Alarm bells should really go off when the head of a major building company says there will be a construction recession next year. He didn't say a recession this year, which has seen construction sites closed for weeks. He didn't say a gradual return next year as things return to normal.

Sisk chief executive Steve Bowcott is so sure construction will contract next year, he told the Sunday Independent he was just keeping an eye on how much it will contract by.

Given that Sisk has about 5,000 people working on construction sites in Ireland and employs about 800 staff directly, people will take notice - not least in government departments such as finance or enterprise.