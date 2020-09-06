HMRC to refund Irish betting group £13.7m

Flutter, the Irish-headquartered gambling group once known as Paddy Power Betfair, has said it expects to receive a £13.7m (€15.4m) Vat refund from HMRC, the UK's tax authority.

The company, headed up by Peter Jackson, revealed it expects to receive the refund in its recent interim results for 2020. It said HMRC had confirmed it wouldn't appeal a ruling in a UK Court which found it had incorrectly applied Vat to revenue earned from certain gaming machines before 2013.

In Flutter's interim results, the company confirmed it has submitted claims for the period and is in the process of formally requesting repayment from HMRC. It is also engaging with HMRC on the amount of the payment and the timing of the refund.

The company has recognised a third-party cost of £2m with the refunds, as well as £1.4m recorded as cost of sales. These charges will bring the total booked by Flutter to £10.3m.

Rank Group PLC and Done Brothers Ltd, which trades as Betfred, a UK betting firm, initially took the case against HMRC, securing the judgement regarding the application of Vat on gaming machines.

In May, The Guardian revealed that gambling groups William Hill and GVC, which includes brands like Ladbrokes, expected to reclaim up to £350m from HMRC.

Sunday Indo Business