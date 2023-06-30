Hiring rates in Ireland slow from ‘post-pandemic highs’

Hiring rates in Ireland have slowed, according to a report from IDA Ireland in partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn.

Hiring rates in March this year were over 40pc lower than in the same month in 2022.

March 2022 recorded the highest rates of hiring on record.

However, the IDA pointed to a softening of the labour market over the past year due to “global economic headwinds”, as well as persistent inflation.

While hiring levels have declined from post-pandemic highs, the unemployment rate remains low.

Unemployment in Ireland stood at 3.8pc last month.

The report also highlighted that the share of women appointed into leadership positions has risen slightly in Ireland.

Last year, women were hired into 38pc of open leadership roles in Ireland. This reflects a 5pc increase in six years, the research found.

The IDA highlighted the importance of flexible working to women in the workforce, with the share of female workers applying to remote or hybrid jobs more than doubling between January 2021 and 2023.

The report also urged companies to focus on candidates based on a number of skills requirements rather than job titles as this will open the door to a wider pool of more diverse candidates.

Such an approach would boost the overall talent pool for vacancies by more than six-fold, LinkedIn found.

Ireland is also supporting the EU’s directive on gender balance on corporate boards in the European Council.

This aims to see 33pc representation of women among all directors in listed companies by 2026.

It also targets 40pc representation of women among non-executive directors.

"As this IDA report highlights, we still have a long way to go before we achieve parity, and work remains to be done in ensuring that the high rates of female participation we see in the workforce as a whole translate into leadership teams and the highest executive positions," Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said.

IDA chief executive Michael Lohan added that the agency is an advocate of the skills hiring approach.

"LinkedIn believes this approach is key for us to remove the barriers women face as our research shows that women were almost twice as likely to apply for a job when shown how their skills match those required,” LinkedIn’s senior director of public policy Kate O’Sullivan said.