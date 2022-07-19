Hiring rate for first five months of 2022 over a quarter higher than 2019

The number of people at work in Ireland rose to 2.5 million in May

The Irish labour market bounced back strongly in the first five months of the year, according to the latest IDA labour market analysis which was conducted in partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn.

Hiring rates were 27pc higher than the same period before the pandemic in 2019, despite ongoing economic uncertainty fuelled by the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

In May, the CSO reported that the number of people at work in Ireland rose to 2.5 million, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Employers are also noting the demand for remote work, with almost one in five Irish job postings on LinkedIn in April offering the ability to work from home. This is ahead of other markets, such as the UK which saw 13.7pc of job postings offering work from home.

Only 11.8pc of German job advertisements offered prospective employees the opportunity to work remotely.

Microsoft’s 2022 work trend index showed an appetite among Irish employees to switch to a full remote model, with 20pc of those surveyed interested in this model.

However, those who work solely from home also expressed an interest in returning to the office, with 42pc of remote workers surveyed considering switching to a hybrid model.

The index also showed that positive work culture and flexible work hours are two of the most important benefits beyond pay.

According to the report, there has also been a rise in digital capabilities among the Irish workforce. The rise in the number of digital skills that LinkedIn’s 2 million members have added to their profiles has risen by almost a fifth since 2019. There has also been an increase of almost 30pc since 2015.

Digital skills are also becoming more important in sectors outside of technology, with LinkedIn recording digital skills ability increasing in construction, transportation and logistics, healthcare and finance.