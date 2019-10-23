Hilfiger's Irish unit takes hit from House of Fraser collapse

But the US fashion chain said its business in Ireland remained stable in the 12 months to the start of last February, despite challenges for the retail sector.

It made a profit of just under €500,000 here.

The company opened its flagship Irish store on Dublin's Grafton Street in 2008.

It has a number of outlets in Ireland, including stores in Cork, Galway and Athlone.

However, it warned that its business was "exposed to rising costs of real estate and business rates on the Irish high street".

The accounts for the last financial year show that Tommy Hilfiger's sales in Ireland were flat for the period, at €23.9m, while its administrative expenses rose modestly, to €13.8m.

"There were no additions to the store portfolio during the year and sales have remained level with the previous year, despite difficult trading conditions faced by the retail industry," noted the directors for the Irish firm in the latest set of accounts.

They said administrative costs rose to 58pc of net sales in the last financial year, compared with 55pc a year earlier.

"However, this is partially attributable to the provision of the trade receivable held with House of Fraser upon the business entering administration in August 2018," they added.

The provision made totalled €153,000, which the company said was "non-recoverable".

The collapse of House of Fraser also hit other retailers, such as bag-maker Mulberry and Giorgio Armani, which had concessions in the department store chain's outlets.

Billionaire Mike Ashley's Sports Direct bought most of the House of Fraser chain out of administration for £90m (€104m). Sports Direct later secured ownership of House of Fraser's only Irish outlet, at Dundrum Town Centre, in October last year.

Sports Direct has since expressed regret at buying the chain and warned during the summer that its future might not be viable.

"As we have continued to look under the bonnet as we integrate the business, we have found that problems are nothing short of terminal in nature," said Sports Direct as it released results that showed House of Fraser had made a £54.6m operating loss in the last financial year.

Sports Direct said that House of Fraser had been left in a "shambles" by its previous owner, China's Sanpower.

Sports Direct also owns the Heatons chain in Ireland.

The group owned a 50pc stake in Heatons for a number of years. But there had been a legal bust-up between the shareholders, which was eventually settled in 2016 with a deal that saw Sports Direct agree to pay almost €48m for the 50pc stake in Heatons it did not already own.

There were rumours last year that the Heatons chain could be rebranded.

Irish Independent