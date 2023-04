Hike Vat and local property tax to cut income tax, accountancy body tells Government

CCAB-I says personal tax base has become dangerously narrow and depends too heavily on the top 25pc of earners

There may be scope for Finance Minister Michael McGrath to rebalance the sources of revenue for the Exchequer. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Jon Ihle Fri 14 Apr 2023 at 03:30