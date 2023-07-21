Higher gas bills on the way as €2.6bn revenue limit to fund network approved

Gas Network Ireland’s allowance gets €500m boost

With gas and electricity networks in need of upgrading, customers will feel the pinch

Consumers are set for higher gas bills over the next five years after the energy regulator said the network operator could raise its charges.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) should be able to raise a maximum of €2.6bn in revenue (up to 2027) to help pay for upgrades and meet EU and Irish clean energy targets, the regulator said.

It is more than half-a-billion euro higher than GNI’s maximum allowance for the 2017-22 period, according to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

Gas Networks Ireland is responsible for operating, maintaining and developing gas pipelines, but is subject to regulation by the CRU.

It is allowed to charge its customers – utility firms – so-called network tariffs and charges, which are updated every five years and capped by the CRU.

Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison website Bonkers.ie, said these charges “contribute to the final price” of gas and, by extension, electricity, the bulk of which is still gas-powered in Ireland.

“It’s passed on to suppliers and suppliers pass it on to consumers,” Mr Cassidy said.

Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie

“People forget there is a charge for the upkeep of both gas and electricity infrastructure, and both networks need to be upgraded.”

Irish electricity prices are the third-most expensive in the EU, according to Eurostat, with network tariffs making up more than a third of households’ final bills.

The €2.6bn budget for GNI is just a proposal and has been opened to consultation until September 20.

The CRU will make a decision on the final budget in the last quarter of this year. GNI welcomed the proposal and said it would “consider” it.

“With the move to renewable gases, such as biomethane and, in the longer-term, green hydrogen, Ireland’s €2.75bn gas network will play a significant role in the decarbonisation of Ireland’s overall energy system,” it said in an emailed statement.

The gas network currently powers more than 50pc of Ireland’s electricity generation, on average, and up to 85pc at peak times.

But the Government aims to reduce carbon emissions by 51pc against 2018 levels by 2030. This includes a 75pc reduction in the power sector.

The CRU and GNI agree gas has a role in supporting more intermittent renewables and replacing coal or peat-fired power plants to help reduce emissions.

“In the interim, natural gas will continue to be needed to ensure continued security and resilience within Ireland’s overall energy system,” GNI said.