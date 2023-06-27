High living standards here to stay, even without windfall taxes, says ESRI report

Irish living standards are above the EU average and are set to stay that way, thanks to high savings and well-paid multinational jobs, a study has found.

Around half of Ireland’s economic growth in the last decade was down to the multinational sector, the study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said, while multinational workers made up a third of the 2021 wage bill.

Real incomes here are among the highest in the EU, despite high prices for housing and other goods and services, and have grown at more than twice the bloc’s average – 4.4pc a year compared with 1.5pc in the EU – since 2013.

The data was measured using modified gross national income, which strips out patents, aircraft leasing and other multinational transactions, rather than gross domestic product,

The high level of savings in Ireland can make it look as if living standards here are lower, the study found.

But those high savings and a bumper tax take are set to boost future investment and economic growth, the report said, even if windfall corporation tax receipts shrink in the coming years.

“It is clear that living standards, which had been very badly hit by the financial crisis, have recovered,” said the study, written by ESRI research affiliate and adjunct economics professor at Trinity College Dublin, John FitzGerald.

​Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“A significant factor in Ireland’s above average standard of living is its current high level of savings.

“Even if the exceptional corporation tax were to eventually disappear over the coming decade, it would still leave Ireland with a high standard of living.”

Last week Eurostat data showed Ireland was the most expensive EU country to live in last year, with prices here 46pc above the bloc’s average – not including housing.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf told the Irish Independent he was “sceptical” about the Eurostat data, which he said did not take account of higher wages here.

“I tend to be sceptical about it because, on the evidence, this is an economy that’s growing pretty well, that is at full employment, so if we are the most expensive, it hasn’t affected our ability to create jobs, to attract investment, to attract people to come and work here because compared to some countries in Europe, we do pay better.”

Foreign multinationals made up two-thirds of the activity in the manufacturing – including pharma – and tech sectors in 2021, as well as half of the activity in financial services.

But the relocation of foreign banks from London to Dublin post-Brexit did not add value to the economy, with foreign multinationals’ share of total financial sector activity falling between 2013 and 2021.

Domestic firms, including the public sector, still dominate economic activity – particularly in the distribution and professional services – but their overall contribution shrank from 78pc in 2013 to 71pc in 2021.

Employment growth averaged 2.7pc a year in the same period, meaning productivity – the ratio of growth to hours worked – grew around 1.4pc a year, higher than most of Ireland’s European neighbours, the ESRI said.