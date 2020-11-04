'High level of uncertainty' - Kerry Group warns earnings down up to 11pc for 2020 due Covid-19 impact

Kerry Group has issued a profit warning in its third-quarter trading update after resuming earnings guidance for the full year.

The consumer food group said earnings per share would be down 8pc-11pc for 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19 on the business, especially in the foodservice channel.

Revenue has fallen 4.7pc in the year to date on declining volumes and margins.

The company said volumes were down 4.7pc for the first nine months of the year, mainly due to the pandemic impact on second quarter numbers.

Group trading margin declined by 130bps - again because of a sharp decline in foodservice orders when lockdown measures were introduced in the spring.

Kerry said volumes overall had been recovering since the lows of April and that the company would return to volume growth in the fourth quarter.

However the update warned that "there remains a high level of uncertainty".

Kerry's foodservice channel, which sells into restaurants and catering businesses, has taken a beating this year. Overall volumes are down 23pc year-to-date after being cut in half during the second quarter, when lockdowns shut food businesses all over the world. Volumes were down a more modest 15pc in the third quarter as many takeaway and online food delivery recovered strongly.

The retail channel offset weakness in foodservice somewhat, the company said, with strong growth in beverages, meals and snacks.

Kerry consumer foods - known for leading brands such as Dairygold and Denny - had underlying volume growth of 1.4pc for the first three quarters, excluding the effect of an exit from a ready meals contract. The company managed to improve both pricing and margins in this business line.

The company said it is focusing on growth areas in foodservice and retail going forward and will be pursuing further M&A opportunities after buying a nutrition company in Canada and a savoury flavour business in China in the third quarter.

Online Editors