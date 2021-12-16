High house prices, not access to credit, is the main issue for renters, study finds

Just 11pc of renters responding to a Central Bank survey on mortgage lending restrictions said lack of available credit was preventing them from taking out a mortgage.

The results of the online survey, of more than 4,000 members of the public last summer, showed that most renters were staying out of the housing market because of high prices (34pc) or because they were unable to save a big enough deposit (22pc).

The responses suggest that high rents and limited supply are the main constraints on home ownership rather than regulations limiting how much buyers can borrow.

The survey also found clear public support for the Central Bank mortgage measures, which limit most home loans to 3.5 times a borrower’s income, with 53pc saying the rules had been successful and 71pc agreeing they have an important role in the market.

The feedback seems certain to buttress the Central Bank’s position that strict limits on mortgage lending are working as intended and are not responsible for Ireland’s housing affordability crisis.

Details of the survey and the Central Bank’s extensive public engagement on the topic were published today as part of the launch of a four-month consultation on whether the measures, first introduced in 2015, are still appropriate.

Regulators are seeking views from the public and key stakeholders, such as banks and brokers, on whether the rules should be adjusted to reflect house prices that have risen far faster than incomes.

The Central Bank is also looking for input on whether limiting loans based on incomes and property values is the most effective approach or whether other measures might work better.

Finally, officials have suggested the rules might be reviewed every three to five years instead of annually to provide more certainty to mortgage market participants.

The consultation runs until March 16, 2022 after which the Central Bank will consider the views submitted, alongside contributions from its public listening events this year, to produce a report outlining its conclusions in the second half of the year.

Some key areas of focus have already come into view through public engagements this year, where the views of participants tended to coalesce around ways to help those on lower incomes access mortgages.

Among the ideas being considered are limiting loan amounts based on ability to service debt and taking rent payments into consideration, weighing loans against net rather than gross income, and allowing a higher borrowing ratio for those earning less than €60,000.

However, recent remarks by both the governor and deputy governor of the Central Bank suggest regulators remain wary of increasing the amount of credit in the system by too much.

Just last week, deputy governor Sharon Donnery warned that introducing too much borrowed money into a high-demand market like Ireland’s would risk “the re-emergence of a credit price spiral”.

Governor Gabriel Makhlouf likewise has said changing the mortgage rules was “not a solution to Ireland’s housing market”.