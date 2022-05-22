High demand for Avant mortgages is leading to delays

Avant Money is experiencing “significant delays” in processing mortgage applications as it struggles to meet demand, according to a number of sources in the home loan market.

It is understood that several lenders are currently experiencing delays at various stages of the mortgage process due to high demand from home buyers and switchers, in addition to staffing shortages.

Avant was singled out as being under pressure due to the high demand for its lower fixed rates.

Applicants are supposed to get a decision in principle within 10 days.

But sources said that applicants often have to wait several weeks for a decision at present.

ICS is also understood to be experiencing delays.

A spokeswoman for Avant said: “Mortgage application volumes are higher than usual at the moment as customers are attracted by the Avant Money offering and also in light of KBC and Ulster Bank’s impending exit from the Irish market.

“As a result, it is currently taking longer to make a decision on customer applications. Avant Money is working with our brokers to keep customers fully informed around their decision timeframe.”

ICS did not respond to a request for comment.

Broker Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial said Avant is a “victim of its own success”, adding that its rates meant that it was a top choice for many borrowers.