High demand for Avant mortgages is leading to delays

Several lenders are currently experiencing delays at various stages of the mortgage process due to high demand. Photo: Stock image

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Avant Money is experiencing “significant delays” in processing mortgage applications as it struggles to meet demand, according to a number of sources in the home loan market.

It is understood that several lenders are currently experiencing delays at various stages of the mortgage process due to high demand from home buyers and switchers, in addition to staffing shortages.

