High Court to deliver ODCE decision on INM next week

Independent News & Media (INM) will find out on Tuesday whether the High Court will appoint inspectors to examine the affairs of the group.

The company confirmed to the market that it has been notified that the President of the High Court, Peter Kelly, will deliver his judgment on Tuesday, on an application brought by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

The ODCE’s application was heard by at the High Court in July, with judgment then reserved.

Earlier, INM published financial results for the first half of 2018.

The publisher of the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Independent.ie and other leading titles, reported a reduced profit of €11.5m for the first half of the year, in line with expectations.

Revenue for the period was €95m, down 4pc compared to the first half of last year. The company’s cash pile stood at €89.4m at the end of the period.

The 22.8pc reduction in profits compared to the first half of 2017 reflects declining sales and exceptional costs of €2.1m incurred in the first half of 2018.

That included €1.9m of exceptional legal costs primarily linked to the ODCE case, including the costs of challenges to the lawfulness of the ODCE move.

