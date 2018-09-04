-
High Court appoints inspectors to investigate corporate governance concerns at INM
Independent.ie
THE High Court has this afternoon approved the appointment of inspectors to investigate corporate governance concerns at Independent News & Media.
More to follow
Online Editors