High Court appoints inspectors to investigate conduct of affairs at INM

THE High Court has approved the appointment of inspectors to investigate concerns about the conduct of the affairs of Independent News & Media (INM).

THE High Court has approved the appointment of inspectors to investigate concerns about the conduct of the affairs of Independent News & Media (INM).

Their inquiry into a major data breach and other serious matters at the country’s largest media group could begin as early as Thursday.

In a judgment today, the President of the High Court said the appointment was justified and in the public interest. Mr Justice Peter Kelly also said circumstances surrounding two proposed business transactions were “suggestive of an unlawful purpose” directed to the benefit of INM’s largest shareholder, Denis O’Brien.

He postponed the making of final orders until Thursday to allow INM consider his judgment, which comprehensively found in favour of an application by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE). The issue of costs, which are being sought by the ODCE, will also be dealt with at Thursday’s hearing.

INM had objected to the appointment of inspectors, saying the measure was disproportionate and would have a damaging impact on the company and its employees.

However, Mr Justice Kelly rejected these arguments in a 76-page ruling. “The appointment of inspectors is a serious matter and such a sledge hammer should not be used to crack a nut. What has been disclosed in the evidence before me is no nut,” he said.

“The appointment of inspectors to ascertain the truth of what has allegedly gone on in the company is well justified and is not disproportionate.”

The judge said the corporate watchdog had investigated concerns at INM but “quite a few questions remain to be answered” and ODCE director Ian Drennan considered that nothing less than court appointed inspectors would be able to get to the bottom of matters. The ODCE began its inquiries after receiving a protected disclosure from then INM chief executive Robert Pitt in November 2016.

In it, Mr Pitt alleged he was put under pressure by then INM chairman Leslie Buckley to pay an inflated price for Newstalk, a radio station owned by Mr O’Brien. The deal was ultimately abandoned

He also raised concerns about a proposal, later dropped, for the payment of a €1m “success fee” to a company owned by Mr O’Brien in connection with the sale of INM’s shares in Australian media group APN.

“Whilst the Newstalk acquisition and the APN transaction did not ultimately lead to any loss to the company, the circumstances surrounding them are certainly suggestive of an unlawful purpose directed to the benefit of Mr O’Brien directly or indirectly and to the detriment of the company,” Mr Justice Kelly said.

A further protected disclosure by Mr Pitt in August last year prompted the ODCE to investigate a major data “interrogation”, directed by Mr Buckley, where large amounts of data were removed from INM’s premises in 2014 and given to outside companies.

ODCE inquiries subsequently uncovered a list of 19 people, including journalists, whose names are believed to have been used during searches of the data.

Mr Justice Kelly said the “actual purpose” of the data interrogation “remains unclear but is certainly suggestive of the company’s affairs being conducted for a purpose that is unlawful”.

The judge said a free press was a cornerstone of a functioning democracy.

“Journalists’ communications have a particular importance in that regard. Thus, allegations of the accessing of journalists’ communications by unauthorised third parties raise issues of particular public interest,” he said.

“That anybody’s private data would be wrongfully accessed is a serious matter but in the context in which that was allegedly done in the present case it is even more so.

“The company occupies a dominant position in the media sector in this country and there is an obvious public interest in its proper governance.

“It is in the public interest to discover everything about, in particular, the data interrogation issue so as to find out if there were wrongdoings carried on by the company in the conduct of its business or by persons connected with its management.”

In a statement issued this evening, INM said: "The Court has indicated its intention to make the order on Thursday, 6 September 2018 at 10.00 a.m. subject to the Company having an opportunity at that time to make submissions to the Court. The Board will consider the terms of today’s decision and the action that the Company might take in the interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

"The Board and the Company’s management intend to remain focused on the business and ensuring that the Group’s operations continue, so far as possible, to be conducted as normal."

Online Editors