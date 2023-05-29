High Court ‘actively misled’ about Russian state-owned leasing firms, judge told

The High Court has been “actively misled” about the solvency of two Russian state-owned aircraft and shipping leasing firms GTLK Europe DAC, and GTLK Europe Capital DAC which are registered in Ireland.

The claim was made by barrister Kelley Smith SC on behalf of several creditors which are seeking to have the two entities liquidated.

At the High Court on Monday counsel expressed her clients’ strong concerns at an attempt to place the firms into examinership just before the winding up petitions were due to be heard.

Counsel said that her clients, which claim to be owed US$178m (€162.5m) by the GTLK Europe group, will be fully opposing the examinership petition which she submitted is “fatally flawed”.

One of the grounds of its opposition will be that the company has claimed in the winding up action that the firms are solvent, while in the examinership proceedings they said that they are insolvent.

Counsel said this amounted to the court being “actively misled” about the firms’ solvency.

In addition to seeking the protection of the Irish courts last Friday, which counsel said was the last working day before the winding-up hearing, counsel said that her clients’ lawyers were informed on Saturday the companies want the dispute to go to arbitration in the UK.

Counsel said that the companies indicated an intention to seek to injunct the hearing of the winding-up petitions in this jurisdiction to allow that arbitration to take place.

Counsel said that her clients were concerned about these developments, and arising out of fears that their position could be further prejudiced, asked the High Court to strike out the examinership application and allow the winding-up petitions to proceed.

In response Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said while he had strongly considered striking out the examinership application, as being an abuse of process, he believed “the best course of action” was to allow the matter to proceed so that all parties, including potential other creditors can be heard.

He fixed the hearing to Tuesday’s vacation sitting of the court.

The judge said the application to wind up the firms had come before him several weeks ago and he had case managed the application.

The judge, who last Friday had expressed his scepticism about the examinership application, said the timing of that application was “profoundly suspicious”.

He said the companies had in an affidavit sworn in its behalf disputed the creditors claim that they are insolvent.

This contrasted with an independent expert’s report and in an affidavit sworn by the firms’ director Mr Roman Lyadov as part of the examinership application.

The difference between the two very contrasting positions were not explained to the court, the judge said.

He also said he was suspicious about the application to go to arbitration in the UK.

The judge also said he was surprised the companies had no prior notice of last week’s announcement that the Russian state is to cover a huge debt owed by the GTLK group, which is owned by the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Transport.

In a decree issued last week, the Russian state purportedly agreed to cover $1.5bn of the two firms’ debts, the judge said.

The application to wind up the firms, which are worth over €4.11bn, has been brought on the grounds that they are insolvent and unable to pay their debts.

The four creditors, represented by Ms Smith, who is instructed in the proceedings by William Fry solicitors, winding up the GTLK firms are Trinity Investments DAC and an associated entity, Allestor Europe Multi Asset Portfolio, which is a sub-fund of Allestor Capital ICAV.

The other two creditors are Ben Oldman Special Situations Fund LP and Sona Credit Master Fund Limited which are both registered in the Cayman Islands.

The four, whose petition is being supported by other creditors of the group, want Damien Murran and Julian Moroney of Teneo Restructuring Ireland appointed as joint liquidators to the companies which have been hard hit by international sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin in February of last year..

If a liquidator is appointed to the firms, it would be the largest winding-up in the history of the Irish State.

GTLK is Russia’s largest leasing business in the transport sector, and leases ships and aircraft to customers all over the world.

Several directors of its ultimate parent are ministers or deputy ministers in the Kremlin.

The creditors claim that the economic sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have had “a devastating effect” on the GTLK Europe Group.

GTLK’s Europe Group’s international leasing business is headquartered in Dublin, and the firms that are sought to be wound up are at the top of the group’s structure.

The companies’ examinership petition says in that process, the firms have a reasonable prospect of survival as going concerns, and the creditors would do better compared with a winding-up scenario.