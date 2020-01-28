High costs threaten viability of nursing homes, warns CBRE

High construction and staff costs coupled with the expense of retrofitting premises to ensure compliance with new regulations are hitting the viability of Ireland's nursing homes, according to a report from property consultancy group CBRE.

The firm has also warned that new regulations due to come into force at the end of the year could result in nursing home closures in a market that is already undersupplied by such service providers.

"Stringent new regulations will mean that many smaller non-purpose-built properties will have no option but to close, as the cost of compliance with new regulations will be prohibitive," CBRE predicted. "It will be interesting to see what this means for the 125 public nursing homes around the country."

The challenges facing the sector come at a time when foreign investors have been increasingly active in the nursing home market.

