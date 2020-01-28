High costs threaten viability of nursing homes, warns CBRE
High construction and staff costs coupled with the expense of retrofitting premises to ensure compliance with new regulations are hitting the viability of Ireland's nursing homes, according to a report from property consultancy group CBRE.
The firm has also warned that new regulations due to come into force at the end of the year could result in nursing home closures in a market that is already undersupplied by such service providers.
"Stringent new regulations will mean that many smaller non-purpose-built properties will have no option but to close, as the cost of compliance with new regulations will be prohibitive," CBRE predicted. "It will be interesting to see what this means for the 125 public nursing homes around the country."
The challenges facing the sector come at a time when foreign investors have been increasingly active in the nursing home market.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Among the major indigenous players in the nursing home sector are Richard Barrett's Bartra, Donegal-based Brindley Healthcare, the Willis family's Four Ferns, Cork investment group Blackbee and Mervyn Smith's FirstCare.
In 2018, London-based investment firm BGF agreed to invest €10m in Brindley, which operates 10 nursing homes and plans to buy up to four this year.
In 2017, French infrastructure investor InfraVia paid an estimated €70m to buy Irish nursing home firm CareChoice.
"Several overseas funds started to make their presence felt in the Irish healthcare sector last year, acquiring both individual properties and platforms, using myriad different structures in order to access opportunities," said CBRE head of research Marie Hunt.
"We expect to see other funds following suit in 2020," she added. "However, with limited stock available or indeed expected to trade, the likelihood is that overall transaction volumes in the Irish healthcare sector will be down year-on-year in 2020."
CBRE said it expected to see a decline in the number of planning applications for nursing homes in 2020.
It said although there are several schemes in the planning process, the cost versus income equation "is prohibitive", and as a result, there is "limited construction under way and very little in terms of new stock coming on stream".
The property firm said the new regulations that come into effect this year mean that en suite bathrooms must be provided in all bedrooms, for instance.
CBRE said nursing home operators deem them unnecessary and that they significantly add to building costs.
The head of CBRE's healthcare division in Ireland, Cormac Megannety, said that while there is strong demand in and around the capital for nursing homes, appetite in provincial locations "remains muted" by comparison due to the lower Fair Deal rates prevailing outside Dublin.
Irish Independent