Hewlett Packard Enterprise to create 150 jobs in Ireland

US multinational Hewlett Packard Enterprise says it plans to create 150 jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The company has also named Galway as its European hub for cyber security operations.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will hire experienced employees with expertise in areas of “critical importance” to its customers such as cyber security, software development, global R&D and cloud consulting.

The jobs will be based at the company’s sites in Galway and Kildare, however the majority of work can be carried out from flexible locations, meaning people from anywhere in the country can apply for the positions.

The latest investment will enable the company to grow its operations and employee base in the country, increase its research and product development and global cyber security services, HPE said.

“This year HPE will celebrate a fifty year legacy of operations in Ireland, so I am delighted to be building on our strong history of investing in Ireland with today’s announcement of new jobs and operations in the country,” Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said.

“Ireland has an incredible technology-focused economy and a highly skilled workforce, and our investment in the country will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefitting our customers, partners, team members and the citizens of Ireland,” he added.

The company said it has been building its cyber security footprint in Galway over the past five years.

It’s facilities in Galway are home to its Cyber Defense Center, which protects HPE and its customers from global cyber threats using the machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

The Galway site already has the largest number of cyber professionals within HPE globally and is set to expand with new roles for data scientists and incident response practitioners, according to the company.

HPE is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “The addition of 150 highly skilled roles by HPE is testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to Ireland.”

“Today’s announcement that Galway has been chosen as HPE’s European hub for cyber security operations is an important endorsement of Ireland’s advanced technology ecosystem,” he added.

