Heineken staff get €250 each to buy reopening rounds and bites

Munster and Ireland rugby star Conor Murray launches the Heineken support programme with Tony Campion, owner of The Silver Key in Ballinlough, Co Cork. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Heineken Ireland is giving all of its staff €250 each to spend on drinks and eating out as part of the brewery giant’s package of supports for the reopening pub sector.

Staff will get the real life ‘beer tokens’ to spend in venues across Ireland; “to treat fellow customers, friends or family to a round,” the company said. Heineken sales representatives will have similar vouchers for staff in bars and other outlets supplied by the brewery to promote a return to socialising once venues’ outdoor facilities reopen.

The Irish Independent reported earlier this week that most hospitality businesses expect difficult trading – breaking even at best – after the initial easing of lockdown restrictions due from next week. As many as one-in-five pubs, cafes and restaurants plan to stay shut until the economy reopens more fully.

Heineken plans to heavily promote the return to the pub this summer through advertising and direct supports to publicans, as well as ramping up beer production to meet the hoped for recovery in demand.

It says it the total package of measures runs to €10m.

Heineken Ireland says it will put up €3m of investment to support publicans preparing for outdoor re-opening and is funding a €2.5m advertising campaign focused on the appeal of the pub.

Sharon Walsh, Commercial Director of Heineken Ireland, says its Fresh Beginning project aims to help stimulate an industry-wide recovery.