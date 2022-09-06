HeathBeacon unveils partnership with American Pharmacists Association Foundation

Jim Joyce, CEO and co-founder of HealthBeacon, at the company's office in Bluebell, Dublin. Picture by Frank McGrath

Irish medtech company HealthBeacon has signed a commercial partnership with American Pharmacists Association Foundation (APhA).

The new partnership will commence this month and enable US pharmacies to offer HealthBeacon’s injectable medication technology to patients.

HealthBeacon develops products to help patients manage injectable medications, including Smart Sharps Bins, which track and remind patients when to take their shots.

Recent peer-reviewed evidence showed HealthBeacon’s products improved injectable medication adherence by up to 26pc.

The foundation is an affiliated non-profit of the American Pharmacists Association, which is the oldest and largest professional association of pharmacists in the nation.

The Dublin-headquarted company said that the partnership will see the APhA foundation integrate HealthBeacon’s injection care management system technology in community pharmacies to “increase adherence and patient outcomes.”

As well as Smart Sharps Bins, the companion app, sustainable waste management and access to data dashboards will be available under the terms of the partnership.

“Today half of all patients fail to utilize their medications as prescribed, costing healthcare systems billions of avoidable costs and the patients their underlying health,” said HealthBeacon chief executive Jim Joyce.

“Together we have developed a best-in-class tech and service offering to address this challenge and we are delighted to be working the APhA Foundation to make this a reality.”

In March, HealthBeacon signed a distribution deal with a major US pharmacy firm. The company now operates in 17 countries.