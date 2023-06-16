Hearings into ex PTSB chief’s role in tracker scandal to begin on October 2nd

Central Bank notification confirms bank’s former chief executive David Guinane is subject of inquiry

A public inquiry into the roles of Permanent TSB and its former chief executive David Guinane will run from Monday October 2nd to Friday October 20th.

The hearings will take place at the Central Bank’s offices in Dublin’s docklands and will be chaired by Peter Hinchliffe, a former UK financial ombudsman and regulator with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority.

The bank has scheduled an inquiry management meeting for June 26 in preparation for the full public hearing in October.

Permanent TSB was already fined €21m for overcharging its tracker customers, who in some cases lost their homes, after a lengthy and complex investigation by the Central Bank into the entire banking sector found numerous such breaches.

However, no senior bankers have been held personally accountable for the overcharging to date, even though all the retail banks have been found liable and agreed to pay record fines in the hundreds of millions.

Mr Guinane, who was chief executive of PTSB from November 2007 to February 2012.

He could ultimately face up to a €1m penalty and other sanctions, including legal costs and restriction from working in a regulated firm, if the inquiry finds he violated financial regulations in his time as CEO.

The Central Bank said in November 2021, when it opened the inquiry into Mr Guinane, that it had “reasonable grounds to suspect that a person formerly concerned in the management of Permanent TSB participated in the commission of a suspected prescribed contravention” of the Consumer Protection Code 2006.

The notice did not name Mr Guinane, who ran the bank during the period the when the code was in force, but before it was replaced by an updated version in 2012. However, a notice on Thursday announcing the dates of the public hearings does name Mr Guinane.

Mr Guinane to did not respond to attempts to contact him. Spokespeople for Permanent TSB and the Central Bank declined to comment.