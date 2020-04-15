Healthcare services group UDG withdraws guidance due to coronavirus uncertainty

Healthcare services group UDG has withdrawn its financial guidance for this year due to the uncertainty caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

While it has had a “strong” start to the first half of its financial year 2020, with profit before tax for the six months to 31 March “well ahead” of the same period last year, it expects to be impacted by Covid-19 in the second half of the year, according to a trading update.

It has also suspended its interim dividend.

UDG has two units. Its Ashfield division provides communications and advisory services to pharma firms, as well as commercial and clinical services.

It also has a pharmaceutical packaging business, Sharp.

The group is active in 50 countries.

In the six months to 31 March UDG said its Ashfield's operating profit was ahead of the same period in 2019, driven by good underlying growth and the benefit of acquisitions.

Elsewhere, its commercial and clinical's operating profit was in line with the same period last year, while it said the Sharp business performed “very strongly”, delivering double digit underlying operating profit growth compared to the same period last year.

However, since the onset of the coronavirus UDG has experienced some project deferrals and cancellations in its Ashfield business.

Meanwhile, the Sharp division has been categorised as essential and continues to operate.

UDG said that while demand in Sharp remains “very robust”, it has had temporary disruption to production schedules and capacity resulting from the additional health and safety measures, along with workforce availability. This is expected to reduce its efficiency and revenue, the company said.

Brendan McAtamney, chief executive of UDG Healthcare, said: “UDG is a well-diversified business and we have delivered a strong first half performance, driven by the performance of both Ashfield and Sharp.”

“Our balance sheet remains robust and we are taking a number of decisive actions to support our people, our customers and the long-term future of our business,” he added.

Online Editors