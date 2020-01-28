Healthcare services group UDG in 'good' start to the year

Healthcare services group UDG said it has made a “good” start to the financial year.

In a trading update ahead of its AGM today, the Dublin-listed group said its profit before tax for the quarter to 31 December 2019 is “well ahead” of the same period last year.

UDG has two units. Its Ashfield division provides communications and advisory services to pharma firms, as well as commercial and clinical services.

It also has a pharmaceutical packaging business, Sharp.

The group is active in 50 countries.

While the trading update contained limited financial information, the group said its Ashfield's operating profit was “significantly ahead” of the same quarter last year, driven by underlying growth and the benefit of acquisitions.

Sharp's operating profit was ahead of a strong comparative quarter last year, with all parts of the business trading in line with expectations, UDG said.

Constant currency earnings per share guidance for this year is 7-9pc growth.

The company added that its "strong" balance sheet will allow it to make further strategic acquisitions as those opportunities arise.

Meanwhile, Ms Liz Shanahan has been appointed as a non-executive director of the company.

