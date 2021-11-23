HealthBeacon to raise up to €25m with Euronext listing

Irish digital therapeutics company HealthBeacon says its plans to raise up to €25m through an initial public offering on Euronext Dublin.

HeathBeacon develops products for managing injectable medications for patients in the home.

The business will trade on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Dublin.

The company is expecting an approximately 10-fold increase in the number of patients using its system from the end of this year to the end of 2023, according to a statement from the group.

The company will use the funds raised to scale its team to support growth across sales and marketing, customer support and operations, finance and product development.

In addition, the money will be used to invest in inventory and working capital to support product roll out, and further develop its technology, research and development and develop a pipeline of future products.

HealthBeacon has over 30 design and utility patents and several more pending.

The company has grown its customer base to 18 blue chip customers, among them some of the major global pharmaceutical companies, and operates in 17 countries.

Earlier this year the company signed a “transformational” contract with Hamilton Beach in the US, and is in the process of signing a commercial contract with a speciality pharmacy customer.

Hamilton Beach is HealthBeacon’s exclusive direct to consumer partner in North America. HealthBeacon is anticipating deployment of around 15,000 – 25,000 units in 2022 to this customer.

“HealthBeacon is at a pivotal stage of its development and this IPO is the natural next step to accelerate the company’s growth,” Jim Joyce, CEO and co-founder of HealthBeacon, said.

Among the non-executive directors on the company’s board are Mary Harney, former Tánaiste and Minister for Health.

HealthBeacon has engaged Goodbody as sole global co-ordinator, bookrunner, broker and Euronext Growth Advisor in respect of the placing and admission.