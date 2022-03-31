HealthBeacon revenue up 84pc in first post-IPO results

Irish medtech firm HealthBeacon expects to shift into profit in 2023 as it builds on strong revenue growth and a recent stock market listing.

HealthBeacon’s products help patients manage injectable medications at home. Its smart sharp bins – for which it recently signed a massive US distribution deal – track injections and remind patients when to take their shots.

Chief executive Jim Joyce said the main reason for HealthBeacon’s recent listing was to “be able to move on these client opportunities faster”.

The US distribution deal will see HealthBeacon deliver up to 15,000 units this year through one of the top US specialty pharmacy and insurance groups.

It intends to deploy a total of 35,000 of its smart sharp bins this year, despite rising material and shipping costs, which Mr Joyce said he is “managing really, really tightly”.

“We have got ahead and secured long lead time parts and we will have enough product to fulfil our 2022 demand. We feel good about that.”

Revenue was up 84pc to €2.21m at the end of December 2021, the firm announced yesterday, on the back of a 122pc growth in unit sales.

It was HealthBeacon’s first full-year results as a public company.

Gross profit came in at €0.3m in 2021, with operating losses of €7.3m – almost double 2020 levels due to a hiring boom and last December’s initial public offering (IPO).

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at a loss of €5.2m – almost twice the €2.7m loss in 2020 – while net losses were €8.2m, although most of that was due to one-off IPO costs.

Last year’s IPO raised €25m, which will go towards a largely US-focused expansion, with plans afoot to more than double its workforce to 150 and increase sales tenfold. It expects to maintain gross margins of around 60pc this year, with the ultimate aim of reaching 100,000 units sold – and revenues of around €25m – by 2023.