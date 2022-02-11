HealthBeacon adds to its client base

Irish digital therapeutics company HealthBeacon has added a further five clients so far this year.

This is in addition to its 18 clients at the time of its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2021.

HealthBeacon develops products for managing injectable medications for patients in the home.

The new clients include three pharmaceutical companies and two programmes through the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and the Irish HSE.

These additions will further strengthen the company's customer base which now includes Amryt, Novartis, NHS, HSE, Sanofi, Accord Healthcare, Clonmel Healthcare, Teva, Viatris, and AbbVie, the company said in a statement.

HealthBeacon added that it remains focused on expanding its client base within pharmaceutical companies, specialty pharmacy, healthcare organisations and governments, and deepening its existing relationships.

The new agreements and continued rollout of its technology and services through pharmaceutical companies and governments “underpins HealthBeacon's target of 100,000 units by the end of 2023 and the potential for further significant growth in the medium term,” the company said.

“These new client wins add to the very significant momentum in the business as leading pharma companies and health systems adopt our technology,” Jim Joyce, CEO, and co-founder of HealthBeacon, said.

“We are pleased to be working with some of the most high-profile and innovative global health organisations across our key markets.”

HealthBeacon has over 30 design and utility patents and several more pending.

The Dublin-headquartered company operates in 17 countries primarily across Europe, North America and the UK.

Among the non-executive directors on the company’s board are former Tánaiste and Health Minister Mary Harney.