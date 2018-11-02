HBAN launches masterclass initiative to attract 50 new female angels with €10m in funds

HBAN is looking to recruit an additional 50 female angel investors who will bring a combined €10m in business funding.

The group intends to run a series of events across the country in order to encourage more female investors to back Irish startups.

A masterclass will take place at Google HQ in Dublin later this month, the first in a series for existing investors, and those interested in learning what's involved in becoming an angel investor.

National director at HBAN John Phelan said that the role means much more than the financial input, but also about the knowledge and skillset the angel provides.

"Many of our angels sit on their investee company boards and there is extensive research to show that companies with more gender diverse management teams perform better financially. At the moment, many local start-ups are missing out on the valuable experience that female investors bring," he said.

Details on making investments, due diligence and syndicate structures as well as an introduction to the HBAN network will be covered in the female investor masterclass.

Strategic tax advisor Laura Lynch, who works closely with several HBAN investment syndicates, will provide participants with an overview on the most tax efficient ways to make, manage and exit investment, and of the syndicate investment process.

Experienced investors Punam Rane and Rowan Devereux will also take part in a panel discussion, sharing their own journey and offering advice.

Punam Rane, a member of HBAN Bloom Equity Syndicate member said that she would urge other women who are interested in investing in high potential start-ups to come along to a syndicate meeting to find out more.

"When I joined the Bloom Equity Syndicate in 2014 I didn’t know a lot about angel investing, but I did know that there were good returns yielded by investment in start-ups based on the island of Ireland," she said

"There isn’t an onus to invest immediately; it’s important to take time to observe the quality of companies that pitch and become familiar with the process.”

