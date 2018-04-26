Wetherspoon's is starting development work on its new pub and 92-room hotel in Camden Street next month.

Wetherspoon's is starting development work on its new pub and 92-room hotel in Camden Street next month.

Have Your Say: Wetherspoon's in Dublin city...are these gastropubs a welcome addition?

With doors expected to open by the summer of 2019, the expected affordable accommodation - and cheap alcoholic beverages - will be welcome for many looking for less than extortionate Dublin city centre prices.

Furthermore, the €18.5m transformation of a row of derelict properties on Upper and and Lower Camden St is expected to create 300 jobs. But the biggest single investment undertaken by Wetherspoon, located close to popular south city nightlife haunts, does not impress everyone.

Last year, local raised concerns that the pub would be part of a continuing trend "to completely alcoholise Camden Street". The British pubs group currently operates five pubs in the Republic of Ireland, including The Three Tun Tavern in Blackrock and The Forty Foot in Dun Laoghaire.

After winning a bidding battle for the 150-year-old former Trustee Savings Bank building and the former Baptist Chapel on Abbey St, the pub giant expects to have this premises up and running by Christmas this year. But some regular punters have expressed concerns that the addition of the low-cost bars takes away from the city's character and individuality.

What do you think?

Online Editors