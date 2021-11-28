Has a ‘Biden bounce’ already been priced into high-flying CRH?

On Tuesday last, CRH – Ireland’s most valuable company – released its third-quarter trading update.

The numbers demonstrated that after last year’s pandemic-induced hiccup, CRH is once more powering ahead. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is up 15pc to $3.9bn (CRH reports its results in dollars) in the first nine months of 2021.

And there’s almost certainly more good news to come, with chief executive officer Albert Manifold guiding full-year Ebitda of more than $5.25bn, up at least 14pc on the 2020 figure of $4.6bn.

The markets loved it. The CRH share price leaped over 3pc to €45.66 on the news, back to within a hair’s breadth of last August’s all-time high of €45.70.

While the timing was completely coincidental, it didn’t hurt that the trading update came just eight days after US President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

As one of the biggest building materials companies in the United States (CRH does 56pc of its business stateside), the group is now set to be one of the major beneficiaries of the increased infrastructure spending.

CRH didn’t provide an explicit pre-tax profit forecast in their trading update, but on the information that it did make available – full-year depreciation and amortisation of $1.7bn; net finance costs of $440m; gains on divestments of $100m; share of profits of associated companies of more than $32m; as well as the afore-mentioned Ebitda of $5.25bn – it is clear that the group will record pre-tax profits of at least $3.14bn before exceptional items.

That’s almost twice the $1.66bn they recorded in 2020.

Despite splashing out $800m on acquisitions in the first nine months, CRH expects its year-end net debt to be just $6.1bn, barely changed from last year’s figure of $5.9bn.

This means that by the end of the year, CRH’s net debt will be just 1.2 times Ebitda, which will be its lowest level in over a decade. This extremely low debt/Ebitda multiple leaves CRH with plenty of financial firepower, should a suitable acquisition opportunity present itself.

And the good times look set to roll.

Davy analyst Robert Gardiner is forecasting 2022 Ebitda of almost $5.4bn and over $5.6bn in 2023. This will allow CRH to pay down debt rapidly, with Gardiner predicting end-2022 net debt of $3.9bn and just $2bn by the end of 2023.

However, this is unlikely to happen in practice. CRH prefers to work its balance sheet hard. Letting its borrowings fall to less than half of Ebitda is not how it does business. Far more likely is a major acquisition long before then.

At the current share price CRH has a market value of over €35bn and is valued at approximately 17 times this year’s likely earnings (after-tax profits per share).

This makes it expensive by comparison with most other European building materials companies, which are trading on an average of just over 12 times forecast 2021 earnings. But it is positively cheap by comparison with its American competitors, with US building materials companies trading on an average multiple of over 33 times this year’s forecast earnings.

The US infrastructure bill signed, and the share price close to record levels. What could possibly go wrong?

Yes, the extra spending resulting from the signing of the infrastructure bill will be good news for CRH. Unfortunately, there is almost certainly less to the infrastructure bill than meets the eye. The bill is dressed up to look like more than it really is. And that’s politics.

Of the $1.2 trillion of spending mandated by the bill, $650bn is for projects already approved which would have gone ahead anyway. This means the net extra spending in the bill is $550bn spread out over five years – which amounts to $110bn a year.

Of course, even $110bn is in absolute terms a heck of a lot of money, the equivalent of almost a quarter of Irish GDP. But in relative terms it represents less than 0.5pc of total US GDP of $23 trillion. Yes, it’s better than a smack in the gob, but it might be a good idea not to get too excited about it!

In yet another coincidence, the CRH trading update came in the same week that President Biden announced that he was reappointing Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as chairman of the Fed.

Although during his first term as head of the US central bank Powell showed he was a monetary dove, there is no way that he can avoid putting up interest rates soon. This will not be good news for CRH.

Higher interest rates represent a potential double whammy for CRH. Not alone will they push up the cost of any debt it takes on board to fund future acquisitions, higher rates are also bad for the construction sector. They tend to depress output and reduce demand for the building materials produced by CRH.

With the good news already priced into the shares, those hoping for a ‘Biden bounce’ at CRH may have left it too late.