Harrison Street and Eagle Street to develop 554 build-to-rent apartments in Dublin

A CGI image of the site to be developed by Harrison Street and Eagle Street Partners on the East Road, in the Docklands area of Dublin.

US investment management firm Harrison Street will join forces with European real estate investment manager Eagle Street Partners to acquire a new development in Dublin.

The newly formed joint venture will see both companies develop the residential unit on East Road, which will include 554 built-to-rent apartments.

Eagle Street will serve as the developer of the project through its Resident Space operating platform.

As well as residential units, the East Road development will include 43,162 square feet of commercial space which will feature a café, creche and retail units.

The development will be near Dublin’s tech hub in the Docklands area of the city, which has a workforce of more than 40,000.

Harrison Street said the move comes at a time where there is a definite need for more rental accommodation in the city.

“Demand for rental housing in Dublin has outpaced development for the last ten years, as Ireland’s growing population and influx of young professionals continues to stress the city’s obsolete residential options,” said chief executive Paul Bashir.

“We are pleased to bring a purpose-built, high-quality rental housing option to a neighbourhood backed by strong demand drivers.”

Harrison Street, which launched its European strategy in 2015, has investments across 11 purpose-built student accommodation assets in Ireland to date.

Eagle Street was founded in 2020 and has an office in Dublin.